Everything you need to know about the 2023 MLB playoff stadiums

A World Series championship celebration will soon take place on the field at one of these 12 stadiums.

Which ballparks will keep their doors open through late October? That will soon be determined, with the wild card matchups set to begin on Tuesday.

Baseball is the one professional sport where the playing field is not universal across the league, occasionally providing for a rather unique home-field advantage. There are varying outfield dimensions, retractable roofs, catwalks that occasionally get struck by flying baseballs and other defining characteristics.

Some of these 12 stadiums have hosted multiple World Series, while others are making postseason debuts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 12 Major League Baseball stadiums where playoff baseball will be played this October.

Tampa Bay Rays - Tropicana Field

Opened: 1990 (first MLB season was 1998)

Capacity: 25,025 (42,735 overall)

Dimensions: 315-L, 404-C, 322-R

2023 Attendance: 17,781 per game (27th)

2023 Home Record: 53-28

Rays’ postseasons hosted: 7

World Series appearances: 1 (2008)

Fun fact: Parts of the catwalks that hang from the ceiling of the domed multi-purpose stadium are in play. Depending on where on the multiple catwalks the batted ball hits, it could be ruled a home run, ground-rule double or even be caught for an out if it deflects back onto the playing field. Of course, any Major League Baseball stadium with catwalks impacting the game should be demolished. And Tropicana Field soon will be, with a new $1.3 billion catwalk-free stadium set to open in 2028.

Texas Rangers - Globe Life Field

Opened: 2020

Capacity: 40,300

Dimensions: 329-L, 372-LC, 407-C, 374-RC, 326-R

2023 Attendance: 31,272 per game (16)

2023 Home Record: 50-31

Rangers’ postseasons hosted: 0

World Series appearances: 1 (2020, see below)

Fun fact: The Rangers have never won a World Series, but a World Series was won on their field -- and they weren’t even playing in it. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Globe Life Field was one of two playoff “bubble” host sites for the MLB postseason. The ballpark was in its first year of operation when, along with Minute Maid Park in Houston, it hosted the Division Series. It was then the exclusive site of the National League Championship Series and the World Series.

Toronto Blue Jays - Rogers Centre

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Opened: 1989

Capacity: 41,500

Dimensions: 328-L, 368-LC, 400-C, 359-RC, 328-R

2023 Attendance: 37,307 per game (8th)

2023 Home Record: 43-38

Blue Jays’ postseasons hosted: 7

World Series appearances: 2 (1992, 1993)

Fun fact: Rogers Centre is the only stadium still standing where a walk-off home run to win the World Series has been hit. Joe Carter did so in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series, hitting a three-run home run with the Blue Jays trailing by two in the bottom of the ninth inning. The only other Fall Classic to end on a home run was in 1960 when Bill Mazeroski went deep to win Game 7 of the World Series for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the now-demolished Forbes Field.

Minnesota Twins - Target Field

Opened: 2010

Capacity: 39,504

Dimensions: 339-L, 377-LC, 411-C, 365-RC, 328-R

2023 Attendance: 24,371 per game (19th)

2023 Home Record: 47-34

Twins’ postseasons hosted: 3

World Series appearances: 0

Fun fact: Target Field has a footprint of just 8.5 acres, making it the smallest ballpark in Major League Baseball. Still, when the park opened in 2010, its main scoreboard was the fourth largest in the league, measuring at 57 feet tall by 101 feet wide.

Houston Astros - Minute Maid Park

Opened: 2000

Capacity: 40,963

Dimensions: 315-L, 362-LC, 409-C, 373-RC, 326-R

2023 Attendance: 37,683 per game (7th)

2023 Home Record: 39-42

Astros’ postseasons hosted: 9

World Series appearances: 5 (2005, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022)

Fun fact: Only recently did the field at Minute Maid Park become entirely flat. For its first 16 seasons, the deepest part of centerfield had a hill with a flagpole at the center of it. Tal’s Hill, which had a 20-degree incline and was a tribute to past ballparks, made typically routine plays anything but. It was removed after the 2015 season, with the fence pulled in from 436 feet to 409 to allow for the addition of field-level seating, three bars and four food locations. Also, the stadium has become a World Series hot spot, hosting four of the last six Fall Classics for a total of 12 games, including three championship clinchers.

Baltimore Orioles - Camden Yards

Opened: 1992

Capacity: 45,971

Dimensions: 384-L, 400-LC, 410-C, 373-RC, 318-R

2023 Attendance: 23,911 per game (21)

2023 Home Record: 49-32

Orioles’ postseasons hosted: 5

World Series appearances: 0

Fun fact: It’s the House That Ruth’s Father Built. Well, not quite. But Babe Ruth’s father, George Ruth Sr., reportedly owned a tavern once situated on the property that is now the playing field at Camden Yards. The tavern, where Ruth Jr. and his wife Helen reportedly lived after their marriage in 1914, was located in what is now shallow left-center field. Ruth, who was born in Baltimore, is the only non-Oriole to have a statue outside the stadium.

Milwaukee Brewers - American Family Field

Opened: 2001

Capacity: 41,900

Dimensions: 344-L, 390-LC, 400-C, 381-RC, 345-R

2023 Attendance: 31,497 (15th)

2023 Home Record: 49-32

Brewers’ postseasons hosted: 5

World Series appearances: 0

Fun fact: American Family Field has one of the best home run celebrations in the majors. After each Brewers home run, the team’s mascot Bernie Brewer goes down a slide that is beyond the left field fence. Fans can go down Bernie’s slide at a cost during select games. WIth prices starting at $150, fans can take a behind-the-scenes tour of the ballpark and take up to five rides down Bernie’s slide.

Cross it off your bucket list!



Bernie's Slide Experience is now open for reservations.



More info: https://t.co/tcJa7ihYI3 pic.twitter.com/ecVfnLy6HN — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 28, 2023

Arizona Diamondbacks - Chase Field

Opened: 1998

Capacity: 48,633

Dimensions: 330-L, 376-LC, 407-C, 376-RC, 335-R

2023 Attendance: 24,212 (20)

2023 Home Record: 43-38

Diamondbacks’ postseasons hosted: 6

World Series appearances: 1 (2001)

Fun fact: Only one baseball stadium offers pool-side seating. Beyond the right-centerfield fence at Chase Field is a swimming pool that can be used during games by those who have paid to reserve the Crèmily Pool Suite. The package includes 35 suite tickets, five parking passes, food and non-alcoholic beverages, and a D-Backs pool towel for each fan to take home. When the Diamondbacks clinched a playoff berth in September, they celebrated by hopping the outfield fence and jumping into the pool.

Philadelphia Phillies - Citizens Bank Park

Getty Images

Opened: 2004

Capacity: 43,035

Dimensions: 330-L, 374-LC, 401-C, 369-RC, 329-R

2023 Attendance: 38,157 (6th)

2023 Home Record: 49-32

Phillies’ postseasons hosted: 6

World Series appearances: 3 (2008, 2009, 2022)

Fun fact: The Phillie Phanatic may not have a slide to go down like Bernie Brewer, but Citizens Bank Park has its own unique home run celebration. A Liberty Bell above the right-center field bleachers, measuring at 50-feet high and 35-feet wide, lights up and rings after every Phillies homer.

Miami Marlins - loanDepot Park

Opened: 2012

Capacity: 37,442

Dimensions: 340-L, 384-LC, 400-C, 387-RC, 335-R

2023 Attendance: 14,355 (29th)

2023 Home Record: 46-35

Marlins’ postseasons hosted: 0

World Series appearances: 0

Fun fact: Forget a retractable roof, although loanDepot Park has one of those, too. The ballpark also has a retractable wall beyond left field that opens to provide a fresh breeze and a 240-foot view of the Miami Skyline. The wall, made of six glass wall panels that are over 40-feet wide and 60-feet tall, operates independently of the roof.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Dodger Stadium

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Opened: 1962

Capacity: 56,000

Dimensions: 330-L, 400-C, 330-R

2023 Attendance: 47,371 (1st)

2023 Home Record: 53-28

Dodgers’ postseasons hosted: 25

World Series appearances: 10 (1963, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1981, 1988, 2017, 2018)

Fun fact: Dodger Stadium, the third oldest MLB ballpark behind Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, has its own zip code. The United States Postal Service designated the zip code 90090 to the ballpark in 2009. The L.A. City Council designated the property as “Dodgertown.”

Atlanta Braves - Truist Park

Opened: 2017

Capacity: 41,500

Dimensions: 335-L, 385-LC, 400-C, 375-RC 325-R

2023 Attendance: 39,401 (5th)

2023 Home Record: 52-29

Braves’ postseasons hosted: 4

World Series appearances: 1 (2021)

Fun fact: The stadium was in only its fifth season of operation when it added its newest championship banner in 2021. With the Braves owning the best record in Major League Baseball this season, they may soon hang another banner at Truist Park.

Sources: MLB.com, baseballreference.com, ESPN.com, ballparksofbaseball.com