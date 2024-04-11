Bryson DeChambeau atop Masters leaderboard in suspended first round

Bryson DeChambeau plays his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia.

Mother Nature impacted the leaderboard during the first round of the Masters.

The threat of rain and thunderstorms delayed tee times by more than two hours, wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour affected the afternoon groups, and the sun ultimately set before some could finish the round.

Bryson DeChambeau closed the first day of the tournament atop the leaderboard at 7-under 65. He opened strong with birdies on the first three holes to take an early lead and added to it on the back nine with a stretch of five birdies over six holes.

Tournament favorite and 2022 champ Scottie Scheffler, who entered the Masters having won two of the last three PGA tour events, is one stroke off the lead after shooting 6-under.

Nicolai Hojgaard sits in third at 5-under through the 15th hole.

Tiger Woods, playing in just his second event of the year after undergoing fusion surgery on his ankle after last year's Masters, opened with a birdie on the first hole and finished 1-under through the 13th hole. Woods - the 15-time major winner, which includes five victories at the Masters - is seeking to make his 24th consecutive cut in the Masters to break the all-time record he currently shares with Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Woods, at last year's Masters, battled to make the cut while overcoming ankle injuries he sustained during a 2021 car accident. Woods shot 1-over 73 in the second round to make the cut on the number and extend his streak, but he later withdrew during the rain-delayed third round.

Rory McIlroy, who needs a win at Augusta to complete the career grand slam, shot 1-under. Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka are at even par, Phil Mickelson and defending Masters champion Jon Rahm are 1-over, and Hideki Matsuyama is 4-over.

The first round is scheduled to resume at 7:45 a.m. ET on Friday.