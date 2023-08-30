USMNT striker Folarin Balogun transfers to Monaco from Arsenal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 18: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States during the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada at Allegiant Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The summer of transfer moves for key players in the United States men's national team continues.

Recent commit Folarin Balogun on Wednesday officially transferred to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco from English Premier League club Arsenal.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract with the reported fee between the clubs totaling around 40 million euros ($43.6 million), including add-ons and a significant sell-on clause.

Wishing you all the best, Flo ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 30, 2023

Balogun, who was born in New York but raised in London, came up through Arsenal's youth academy since he was 10 years old.

His first year as a starter in a top-five league came just last season when he played for Stade de Reims, also in Ligue 1. He enjoyed a breakout campaign that saw him net 21 goals in 37 games, which placed him tied for fourth in the league.

But upon returning to Arsenal for the recently concluded preseason, Balogun found himself on the outside looking in with manager Mikel Arteta opting for Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and newly signed Kai Havertz instead in the center forward role.

Other notable departures from the USMNT's A team include Christian Pulisic (Chelsea to AC Milan), Tim Weah (Lille to Juventus), Tyler Adams (Leeds United to Bournemouth), Yunus Musah (Valencia to AC Milan) and Matt Turner (Arsenal to Nottingham Forest), among others.

Balogun will be back with the USMNT as soon as their upcoming two September friendlies, with manager Gregg Berhalter naming him to the squad to face Uzbekistan and Oman on Sept. 9 and 12.

