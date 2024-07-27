Beyoncé is a big fan of Team USA.

The "TEXAS HOLD'EM" singer appeared alongside members of Team USA in a music video where she encouraged Americans to "put those hands together" for those representing the United States at the Olympics.

"Get a look at America y'all," Beyoncé said in the video. "These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us, the people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation."

"All rooting together for them," she added, referring to Team USA's athletes.

Beyoncé then went on to mention some of her favorite athletes, including track and field stars Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, as well as gymnast Simone Biles.

"We've got superstars, and we've got legends," Beyoncé said. "We've got big dreamers who fought their whole lives to get here. Who gave up everything for one shot, and made it."

"That pride, and that joy, that's what gets me about this team," Beyoncé continued. "And that's what makes me believe in this team. And that's why I can't wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days."

The video and lyrics are set to the music of "YA YA," a song from Beyoncé's latest album, "Cowboy Carter," her first country music-inspired release.

The 2024 Olympics began on Friday with the Opening Ceremony, and the games are set to begin Saturday and last through Aug. 11.

See the full video from NBC Sports here.

