George Foreman, heavyweight boxing champion, dies at 76

George Foreman at the premiere of “Big George Foreman” held at Regal L.A. Live on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

George Foreman, world heavyweight boxing champion, Olympic gold medalist and later preacher, died Friday at the age of 76, his family said.

"Our hearts are broken," an announcement on Foreman's Instagram page read.

"With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones," it read. "A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

A cause of death was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

