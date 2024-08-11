Steph's Olympic dagger provokes Adebayo's hilarious NSFW reaction

Steph Curry’s greatness is known to cause some all-time reactions, and things weren't any different in Team USA's 98-87 Olympics win over France on Saturday in Paris.

Curry's clutch 3-pointer, which capped Team USA's 98-97 Olympic gold medal win over France in Paris, provoked a hilarious NSFW reaction from teammate Bam Adebayo.

“I was kind of like, ‘What the f--k?’” Adebayo said after the game (h/t Tim Reynolds). “And then I remembered who was shooting it.”

As the game clock indicated 36 seconds remaining, and with Team USA up 93-87, Curry attempted a trademark off-balance 3-pointer from the elbow with Evan Fourneir and Nicolas Batum closely guarding.

Two seconds later, the Warriors superstar delivered his famous “night night” celebration in front of a raucous Bercy Arena, securing his first Olympic gold medal.

With France cutting the lead to 82-79 in the fourth quarter, Team USA was in need of a difference-maker.

Curry, who led Team USA with 24 points against the home team, made four of his eight 3-pointers in the final three minutes to help hold off Victor Wembanyama and France.

Curry’s all-time heroics were enough to power a career-defining gold medal for the guard himself and fifth consecutive gold for Team USA – as well as a hysterical reaction from the Miami Heat center.

There’s nothing like Curry’s greatness.

