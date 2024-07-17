When is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony? Date, time, location for historic event

It's almost time to officially open the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hundreds of the world's best athletes will convene in France over the next few weeks for the Summer Games. But before they begin competing, they will come together for the Opening Ceremony.

The unique event will take place on a river through the city, allowing an expected record crowd to get a glimpse of the stars.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's all the info about the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony:

When is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony is set for Friday, July 26.

What time is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2024 Opening Ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. local time in Paris, which is 1:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 a.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

This year, the Opening Ceremony will be a boat parade rather than an event inside a stadium.

Nearly 100 boats will travel down a 3.7-mile stretch of the Seine while passing through some of Paris' iconic bridges, landmarks and Olympic venues. The route will end near the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadéro, where the ceremony's finale and words from French President Emmanuel Macron will take place.

How to watch the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony will air live on NBC and stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, beginning July 26 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico share the exciting news that they're hosting the Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.