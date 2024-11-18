Trending
Sharks recall top goalie prospect Askarov after Vanecek injury

By Sheng Peng

Yaroslav Askarov has landed.

On Saturday, Vitek Vanecek was injured during the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mackenzie Blackwood relieved him.

While the extent of Vanecek’s injury is unknown right now, the Sharks have recalled top prospect Yaroslav Askarov to take his place.

San Jose head coach Ryan Warsofsky labeled Vanecek’s upper-body injury as day-to-day. Warsofsky said, among other things, that a teammate collided with Vanecek by the net in Pittsburgh. At the moment, they’re not sure if Vanecek will be able to travel for the Sharks’ upcoming road trip against the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues on Wednesday and Thursday.

Read the full story on San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

