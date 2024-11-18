Sharks recall top goalie prospect Askarov after Vanecek injury

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Yaroslav Askarov has landed.

On Saturday, Vitek Vanecek was injured during the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mackenzie Blackwood relieved him.

While the extent of Vanecek’s injury is unknown right now, the Sharks have recalled top prospect Yaroslav Askarov to take his place.

The Askarov has landed pic.twitter.com/exKYJ019jS — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 18, 2024

San Jose head coach Ryan Warsofsky labeled Vanecek’s upper-body injury as day-to-day. Warsofsky said, among other things, that a teammate collided with Vanecek by the net in Pittsburgh. At the moment, they’re not sure if Vanecek will be able to travel for the Sharks’ upcoming road trip against the Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues on Wednesday and Thursday.

