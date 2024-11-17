Dellandrea enjoys ‘best game' as Shark in shootout loss to Penguins

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

PITTSBURGH — “That was Ty’s best game as a Shark.”

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky was that impressed by Ty Dellandrea’s effort in San Jose's 4-3 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins were up 3-0, but Tyler Toffoli scored twice and Mikael Granlund got the Sharks into overtime. Dellandrea got an assist, but his game was about more than that.

From the drop of the puck, Dellandrea was buzzing, winning puck battles, turning pucks over on the forecheck and just generally being that “hard to play against” player that San Jose has missed so much over the last couple of years.

“What he’s got to realize is how does he impact the game in different ways? With his speed, with his competitiveness, with his intensity on the forecheck, with some playmaking ability, with some simple hockey,” Warsofsky said. “He’s learning that, he kind of knows, but it just needs to be more consistent.”

