Smith's camp confirms rookie not playing vs. Jets part of Sharks' plan

Will Smith knew, well in advance, that he was going to get scratched for the Sharks' game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at Canada Life Centre.

It was a surprise to reporters when Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky revealed in his Friday morning availability that Smith was sitting, especially after Warsofsky called the 19-year-old rookie’s performance on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks the “best game he’s played.”

“Nothing to do with performance,” Warsofsky said, “just part of the plan.”

So what’s the plan?

San Jose Hockey Now has confirmed with Smith’s camp that this development plan has been in place since Smith signed with the San Jose Sharks in May.

