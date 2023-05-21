Where first-round pick Sharks acquired in Timo trade will land

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals, while Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils are headed home.

For San Jose fans, this result wasn’t just about seeing two ex-Sharks luminaries face off.

In February, Sharks general manager Mike Grier acquired New Jersey’s 2023 first-round pick for Meier. That selection will be No. 25 if the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights in their currently tied second-round series, No. 26 if the Golden Knights advance.

In the same trade, the Devils also sent a conditional 2024 second-round draft pick to the Sharks. That pick would’ve upgraded to a 2024 first if this New Jersey squad had made it to the Conference Finals and Meier had played in 50 percent of their playoff games.

Wait ‘til next year?

If the Devils make the Conference Finals next year, that conditional 2024 second-round pick can still upgrade to a 2024 first, irrespective of how many postseason contests that Meier appears in.