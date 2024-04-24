NFL mock draft: Maiocco's predictions for all 10 49ers' picks

The 49ers do not figure to be static during the three days of the 2024 NFL Draft.

They have 10 scheduled picks, including selections in each of the first three rounds at Nos. 31, 63 and 94.

That provides the 49ers with opportunities to move back or move up — depending on where they see the value.

As the first round of the draft approaches on Thursday evening, 49ers general manager John Lynch figures to spend a lot of time on the phone as teams gauge interest for the possibility of trades.

“This week is kind of the week those calls start to say, ‘Hey, just so you know we have some interest in potentially coming up,’” Lynch said.

“And you kind of take note of that. So I anticipate that some of that will come. It's going to be an interesting year.”

But for the purposes of this exercise, we are moving forward as if the 49ers will make selections at each of their scheduled picks.

Here is how we envision the 49ers using those picks in our annual seven-round mock draft:

Round 1, No. 31 — Jordan Morgan

Position: Offensive line

School: Arizona

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 311 pounds

There will already be a lot of offensive linemen off the board when the 49ers’ first pick rolls around, but this is not a selection that is based entirely off of need.

Morgan has the requisite skills to excel in the 49ers’ offense under the direction of line coach Chris Foerster. He has the athleticism and aggression required to carry out the duties in the run game.

The only question is whether he projects at guard or tackle for the long term. He started 37 games at left tackle in college. Morgan will be counted upon to be a long-term starter while getting an opportunity to work his way into the lineup from Day 1.

The 49ers could look to select Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan with one of their 11 2024 NFL Draft picks. Watch the college highlights that made him a pro prospect.

Round 2: No. 63 — Max Melton

Position: Cornerback

School: Rutgers

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187 pounds

Melton is exactly the kind of player the 49ers are seeking in this draft. He will make an immediate impact as the team’s nickel back while also being a core special-teams contributor.

He will be a full-time starter on the outside a year from now, as it is unlikely the 49ers will be able to re-sign both Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir, their top cornerbacks. Both players are entering the final year of their contracts.

Melton brings aggressiveness and attitude along with good speed, as he clocked a time of 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

The 49ers could look to select Rutgers cornerback Max Melton with one of their 11 2024 NFL Draft picks. Watch the college highlights that made him a pro prospect.

Round 3, No. 94 — Ben Sinnott

Position: Tight end

School: Kansas State

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

The 49ers tried to land a backup tight end this offseason, but were turned away when the Detroit Lions matched the offer sheet for restricted free agent Brock Wright.

Sinnott comes to the team with the idea that he will be the primary backup to George Kittle. Sinnott is a willing blocker who just needs more refinement with his technique.

He caught 49 passes for 676 yards and two touchdowns last season. The 49ers have been looking for more than just a blocking specialist, and Sinnott provides the team with a potential starter down the road.

Round 4, No. 124 — Trevin Wallace

Position: Linebacker

School: Kentucky

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 237 pounds

The 49ers open the season with some uncertainty at linebacker, and Wallace has an opportunity to see action right away.

Dre Greenlaw might not be available for the opening of the regular season as he returns after sustaining a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl. Newly acquired De’Vondre Campbell is the front-runner to join All-Pro Fred Warner in the lineup.

Wallace is a good athlete who has a chance to do everything well at the next level, including rushing the passer. A team captain, he registered 5.5 sacks in his final college season.

Round 4, No. 132 — Javon Baker

Position: Wide receiver

School: Central Florida

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 202 pounds

With or without Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers have a need at wide receiver. Baker showed steady progress throughout his college career, finishing up with 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior.

He has the versatility to line up anywhere in the formation and exhibits the ability to turn short and intermediate passes into big gains with his yards after the catch. Sound familiar?

Round 4, No. 135 — Javon Solomon

Position: Edge

School: Troy

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 253 pounds

The 49ers need to continue to add individuals who can play the edge opposite of Nick Bosa.

Solomon projects initially as a nickel pass-rusher with good bend and burst to get around the corner and affect the quarterback.

While lacking prototypical NFL pass-rusher size, he has a skillset that is difficult to pass up at this spot in the draft. Solomon registered a nation’s best 16 sacks in his final college season.

Round 5, No. 176 — Sione Vaki

Position: Safety

School: Utah

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 213 pounds

Much like how the 49ers eased Talanoa Hufanga into a starting role in his second NFL season, there is no rush with Vaki, either.

Hufanga, returning for a torn ACL, is in the final year of his contract. So the 49ers could project Vaki as a 2025 starter.

In his first season, he will be asked to backup both Hufanga and Ji’Ayir Brown while also providing contributions on special teams.

Round 6, No. 215 — McKinnley Jackson

Position: Defensive tackle

School: Texas A&M

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 326 pounds

The 49ers continue to look for depth along their defensive line. Jackson projects as a true nose tackle, and could compete for a role in the 49ers’ D-line rotation.

Jackson was a two-year team captain who had a career-best three sacks last season.

There is not any kind of pressure to play right away on a line that already features defensive tackles Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens and Kalia Davis.

Round 6, No. 211 — Johnny Wilson

Position: Wide receiver

School: Florida State

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 231 pounds

Wilson is a huge target who needs to find consistency as a pass-catcher. It might take a while to develop him to be able to contribute in the 49ers’ offense.

In his final two college seasons, he caught 84 passes for 1,500 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wilson can be used in a number of different spots — tight to the line of scrimmage or outside — to take advantage of any potential size mismatches.

Round 7, No. 251 — Frank Crum

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Wyoming

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 312 pounds

With his size and speed, Crum is worth a seventh-round flier to see if he can develop for the future. He ran one of the top times for offensive linemen at the combine, checking in at 4.94 seconds in the 40.

He had experience at both right tackle and left tackle in college, so it is possible Crum could win a job as a swing tackle and see where it goes from there.

