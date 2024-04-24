Sharks GM Grier mum on possible Quinn replacement candidates

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

At least today, Mike Grier wasn’t saying much about firing David Quinn.

Grier says it wasn’t really about the Sharks’ 19-54-9 record this past season. And from a distance, it appeared as if the rebuilding team’s youngsters like William Eklund, Thomas Bordeleau, and Henry Thrun were on the right developmental track.

“I knew what the roster was and wasn’t expecting us to be a playoff team,” Grier said, of a decision that he says he reached last night about his fellow Boston University alum and long-time friend, who he hired just two summers ago. “It’s all part of the autopsy of the season. you know, all those things go into it. Talking with the staff here. Players, owner, everyone who’s in the hockey ops department, that’s part of the process of evaluating everything.”

Grier wouldn’t elaborate beyond that: “There were some things, I don’t really want to get into too much that we would have liked to have seen better.”

Okay, so what is Grier looking for from the new head coach of the San Jose Sharks?

