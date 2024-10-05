Sharks repeating costly trend in preseason loss to Ducks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It’s just preseason.

But here’s a San Jose Sharks’ preseason trend that cuts both ways.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From Georgi Romanov to Mackenzie Blackwood to Vitek Vanecek, the Sharks have enjoyed excellent goaltending in the preseason.

Vanecek saved 40 of 42 shots on Friday night in a 3-2 Sharks’ shootout loss. Through two appearances, he has a gaudy .944 Save %. Warsofsky called Vanecek their best player in his preseason debut on Sept. 24 against the Vegas Golden Knights, and he probably repeated the feat tonight.

Blackwood has an .884 Save % through two games, not quite as impressive, but head coach Ryan Warsofsky tabbed him as the team’s best player in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Utah Hockey Club.

Romanov, against admittedly weaker competition, has a .942 Save %. He backstopped San Jose’s sole exhibition victory, a 3-2 OT win over the Ducks, an outstanding 32-save performance.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast