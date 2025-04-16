Couture was everything Wilson, Sharks hoped for, and more

Logan Couture was everything that Doug Wilson hoped for.

Before the 2007 NHL Draft, the San Jose Sharks general manager had no first-round pick that year. But Wilson made two trades to get the ninth-overall pick, selecting Couture from the Ottawa 67’s.

“In his Draft year, he injured his leg, and not everybody would have continued playing during that time, but he didn't care, he was going to do whatever he could to help the 67’s on their playoff journey,” Wilson told San Jose Hockey Now. “That meant a lot to us. It's funny, it mirrored his career going forward, where he wouldn't let injuries hold him back.”

That is, until an injury proved to be too great, even for the Sharks captain.

On Tuesday, Couture announced the end of his playing career because of osteitis pubis, a deep groin issue that’s plagued him for two years.

The career Shark scored 323 goals and 701 points in 933 regular season games, saving his best for the playoffs with 48 goals and 101 points in just 116 postseason contests.

Legendary 67’s head coach Brian Kilrea, who also coached Wilson, told the GM in 2007, “You are getting a guy that's going to have a great NHL career, be a leader, and accomplish amazing things.”

Couture was all that, and more.

Wilson, coaches David Quinn and Bob Boughner, and teammates Dan Boyle, Jason Demers, Brenden Dillon, Kevin Labanc, and Patrick Marleau shared their thoughts about Couture the player and competitor, Couture the playoff performer, and a favorite Cooch story.

Regular Season

Doug Wilson: "He was the ideal leader for you to watch and model how we played the game."

Bob Boughner: "Logan learned how to be a leader from the best, [Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski]. He upheld that standard as a captain. Didn’t have to be loud but led by example. He knew what being a good pro and good teammate meant and exuded that."

David Quinn: "He’s as good a player and competitor that I’ve ever coached, when you combine the two. I knew he was good before I took the job but didn’t realize how good he was and how hard he played and how tough he was."

Boughner: "One of the best 200-foot players in the game. Every night you know what you’re going to get. Very high hockey IQ. Won’t beat you with speed but [with] will and smarts and skill, offensively and defensively. Sneaky good release on his shot. Beat goalies clean. Made his linemates better. Took a lot of pride in shutting down other team’s best."

Ryane Clowe: "He's my favorite linemate I've ever played with."

Dan Boyle: "Logan was one of my favorite teammates to play with. I love the way he played the game. I love the way he thought the game and in the 18 years of my career he would easily be in the top 10 of greatest players I played with."

Clowe: "He played the whole rink. He was young—like 20, 21 when he came in—I don't remember ever really being on the bench with him, being like, “Okay, you gotta do this, you gotta check better, you got to defend better, we need to tighten things up.” It was always, he just had it."

Boyle: "He’s cut from the same cloth I tried to base my game on. Doing whatever it takes to win. Being a competitor and not accepting defeat and fighting until the bitter end. Heart. Can’t measure that."

Jason Demers: "Hard to find someone that wanted it more on a game-by-game basis than Logan. Never took a shift off or a game off and played through some gnarly stuff."

Brenden Dillon: "As a player and competitor, you just never had to hope or guess what type of a game you were going to get from him. Just so consistent."

Quinn: "I feel lucky to have coached him, even though it was only for [one full] year. Wish I had coached him longer and in a different situation."

Playoffs

Patrick Marleau: "I deflected a puck into his teeth one time on the PK [in late March]—he just got his dental work done and came right back [for the playoffs]. I don't know how many times I apologized to him."

Demers: "He loved big moments, was calm in the face of them, and knew that he always had another level he could get to."

Wilson: "When the game was on the line, it was never too big for him."

Clowe: "For the team to have success, you need those guys—your top players—to be able to grab the bull by the horns at that time of year, and he was always able to do it."

Wilson: "The look on his face in that Vegas Game 7 where he's putting his fingers up, counting the number of goals, [that] we got more to go. That was him, you know?"

Boughner: "Logan always found a different level. He knew how to elevate his game even higher. That’s what makes a good player great."

Wilson: "I put him as one of the greatest Sharks players that we ever had, and one of the best players during his era, especially come playoff time."

Off the Ice

Dillon: "My first week as a Shark [in late Nov. 2014], I was still getting acquainted with the guys and he always included me in stuff. The [Toronto] Raptors were in town, his favorite team from home, and I had never been to an NBA game before. He took care of everything, we had floor seats. Brought me and [Barclay] Goodrow. One of the coolest experiences I had for my first “Welcome to the Bay Area” [moment]."

Kevin Labanc: "When I was just getting called up [in 2016-17], he invited me to his apartment on Santana Row with a couple of other guys and just made me feel part of the team and the bond just grew from there. He’s a great guy, and always wants to include everyone."

Wilson: "I just hope he's healthy going forward to play with the family and enjoy the rest of his life, because he was tremendous for the Sharks organization and for the game of hockey."

