Seven eye-popping stats from Sharks' wild comeback win vs. Red Wings

Don't look now, but the Sharks slowly are flipping the script of their rocky 2023-24 NHL season.
In what began as a historically bad start to the season, the Sharks now are on the better side of history after completing a 6-5 comeback victory in overtime Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings.
Just like the start of their season, the Sharks gave little to be excited about early in Thursday's game. But things took a full 180 in the second period, as the Sharks rallied after being down 4-0 and notched four goals of their own in 20 minutes.
Detroit scored its four goals in the beginning of the second period, with three of them coming in a 49-second span.
After the Red Wings' fourth goal, the Sharks didn't put their heads down. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
Twenty-eight seconds after falling to a 4-0 deficit, Tomas Hertl scored his first shorthanded goal of the season. Less than one minute later, Fabian Zetterlund cut Detroit's lead in half.
Things kept rolling for the Sharks as Nico Sturn made it a 1-score goal before tying things up just before the end of the second period.
As Darin Stephens pointed out, the hectic period was just the second time in NHL history that both teams combined for six goals in less than three minutes and one second.
In overtime, Mikael Granlund wasted no time and secured the comeback win for the Sharks.
Here are a couple of other mind-boggling stats from the stunner in the Motor City: