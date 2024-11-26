Trending
Mario Ferraro

Hope returning to Sharks' locker room after rout of Kings

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Nobody has seen more Sharks losses since the 2019-20 NHL season than Mario Ferraro.

So it had to feel different for Ferraro, more used to discussing defeat, to speak postgame after a win for once.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Jose routed the Los Angeles Kings 7-2: Macklin Celebrini (twice), Nico Sturm, Fabian Zetterlund, Timothy Liljegren, Alex Wennberg, and Luke Kunin scored.

“There’s been a lot of moments in my time here where it hasn’t quite been so fun, me standing here, but today, after a pretty solid win by us, it feels good,” alternate captain Ferraro, who’s gone from Sharks’ Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 to veteran leader.

Hope has returned to the Sharks organization, and we’re finally seeing it on the ice. There might be nobody in the locker room more deserving to see it than the long-suffering Ferraro, unfairly staffed with the toughest defensive minutes in San Jose for most of the last six seasons.

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Macklin Celebrini 8 hours ago

Celebrini continues meteoric rise in Sharks' seven-goal rout of Kings

Sharks PressConf 9 hours ago

Warsofsky touts Ferraro's ‘best game' of season in Sharks' big win

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Mario Ferraro
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us