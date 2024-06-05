Celebrini interviews with Sharks, unsure about going pro yet

The San Jose Sharks interviewed Macklin Celebrini on Monday.

The Sharks and Celebrini are both in Buffalo, in preparation for the 2024 Draft Combine. San Jose is expected to make Celebrini the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft on Jun. 28 in Las Vegas.

"The interview was good, it went really well," Celebrini told NHL.com. "It was great to kind of meet everyone. It was a great experience. I've heard a lot about (Sharks) general manager Mike Grier while at Boston University, so it was good to finally meet him."

According to NHL.com, the Sharks are one of Celebrini’s seven interviews at the Combine. The Boston University center says he hasn’t decided if he’s going to turn pro yet.

“I haven’t made up my mind yet,” Celebrini told NHL.com. “That’s a decision that I’m going to make a little bit later. I wish I could tell you I’ve made up my mind because that’d be a lot easier.”

That may well be the case, but it’s still San Jose Hockey Now’s expectation, speaking with a variety of sources in and around the Celebrini circle, that he will forgo his college eligibility to play for the San Jose Sharks next year.

