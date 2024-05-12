How Sharks' presumed Celebrini pick is impacting ticket sales

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

It’s not quite the Connor Bedard effect, but Macklin Celebrini is generating a tangible excitement amongst Sharks fans.

This is what Bedard brought after the Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL draft lottery, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: “The Blackhawks have already sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans for 2023-24 in the 1.5 hours since winning the #1 pick — including more than 500 new full-season plans.”

As of Friday, per a Sharks spokesman, just three days after winning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft lottery, San Jose had sold more full-season ticket packages 10 days into May than they did during the entire month last year.

“Our sales and marketing staff is reporting a large uptick in people inquiring about a variety of ticket options for the coming season, including [full-season] 365 memberships, flex plans, the Penthouse Lounge, suites, and group outings,” the spokesman told San Jose Hockey Now. “Some of these options are available now but many others are not yet on sale."

