Celebrini leaves Sharks preseason game with lower body injury

Sharks top pick Macklin Celebrini was unable to finish San Jose's 3-1 preseason loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night at SAP Center.

The No. 1 overall selection of the 2024 NHL Draft hit the boards hard in the second period after getting tripped up. Though he didn't exit the game immediately, Celebrini ultimately left the ice and was ruled out of the contest with a lower body injury to begin the third period.

Macklin Celebrini left tonight's game with a lower body injury after crashing into the boards in the second period pic.twitter.com/AtcncWFhBB — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) October 2, 2024

An injury to Celebrini is the last thing the Sharks need as the 2024-25 NHL season approaches.

The teenage phenom figures to be a huge part of a rebuilding San Jose squad moving forward, and Celebrini will need all the time on the ice he can get as he adjusts to the NHL.

The Sharks open the regular season Oct. 10 at home against the St. Louis Blues.

