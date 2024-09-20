Celebrini doesn't believe he caused renewed buzz around Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Macklin Celebrini is the center of attention.

But on the first day of Sharks training camp Thursday, Celebrini sure didn't act like it.

“I don’t really think I’m the reason that this franchise is excited for the next couple years,” he said.

While he isn’t the only reason why there’s a buzz around the Sharks that we haven’t seen since the 2018-19 NHL season, he certainly is a reason unto himself.

That’s what comes with being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft — and San Jose’s first-ever No. 1 selection.

Celebrini spoke about how he handles those expectations, his first NHL practice and scrimmage, and we also saw a hilarious off the cuff moment with him.

Celebrini, on how he handles the expectations:

It’s the same game I’ve played ever since I was a kid, just having fun, enjoying it. I think the expectations are there. I have those for myself, and you can’t really focus too much on them.

