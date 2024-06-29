NHL draft tracker: Sharks' second- through seventh-round picks

The Sharks made the unsurprising decision to select Macklin Celebrini No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Ten picks later, San Jose selected standout defenseman Sam Dickinson with the No. 11 overall pick.

But Day 2 of the draft Saturday might be a little less predictable. The Sharks have seven scheduled selections in rounds two through seven. Here's a tracker of every pick:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Second round (No. 33): Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

Second round (No. 53): Leo Sahlin Wallenius, D, Vaxjo Jr. (Sweden)

Third round (No. 82): Carson Wetsch, RW, Calgary (WHL)

Fourth round (No. 116): Christian Kirsch, G, Zug Jr. (Switzerland)

Fifth round (No. 131): Colton Roberts, D, Vancouver (WHL)

Fifth round (No. 143): Nate Misskey, D, Victoria (WHL)

Seventh round (No. 194): Yaroslav Korostelyov, G, SKA St. Petersburg Jr. (Russia)

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast