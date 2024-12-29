Was Kostin trying to fight Pospisil right move in Sharks' loss?

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

“Not right now! Not right now! Not right now! You gotta play!”

That’s what color commentator Drew Remenda urged after Klim Kostin tried to fight Martin Pospisil with three minutes left and the Sharks down 2-1 to the Calgary Flames.

Pospisil had just hit Mikael Granlund in the numbers, close to the boards.

For what it’s worth, the Flames’ Sportsnet broadcast thought the hit was clean, and ridiculed Kostin for trying to drop the gloves with Pospisil.

Pospisil declined, and Calgary pulled out a 3-1 victory.

Macklin Celebrini was San Jose’s lone goal scorer, and Yaroslav Askarov stopped 30-of-32 shots in a losing effort.

Personally? All this is something that I’ve been thinking about a lot, since Kevin Stenlund boarded Celebrini on Dec. 14.

Cody Ceci went after Stenlund then, as did Ty Dellandrea later in the game, but there was a sense that the Sharks could’ve done more to protect the future of the franchise.

