Pavelski reveals he spoke with Sharks about return before retiring

What could’ve made a perfect Sharks summer even more perfect?

How about San Jose righting a wrong and bringing back popular ex-captain Joe Pavelski to mentor 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith?

According to Pavelski himself, that could’ve happened.

“I’ve talked to [Sharks GM Mike Grier] a little bit. They look like they are turning a corner with some of their draft picks and some of the guys they brought in,” Pavelski told Scott Laughlin of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Tuesday (h/t the Hockey News' Max Miller). “Just 13 great years in San Jose. [It is] a special place. It will always be where we got the start. There will always be a part of me there.”

However, Pavelski, while technically a UFA, reaffirmed to Laughlin that he hasn’t changed his early June plan to retire.

