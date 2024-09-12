49ers practice report: Gross-Matos, Winters return on Thursday

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers had their full team in pads and on the practice field on Thursday.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Dee Winters returned to practice for the first time since the end of the preseason.

Gross-Matos sustained a knee injury in the 49ers’ final exhibition game, on Aug. 23, against the Las Vegas Raiders. Winters has been out with an ankle injury. Both players were inactive when the club opened the regular season on Monday night against the New York Jets.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was back on the field and took part in the team’s individual periods at the beginning of practice.

McCaffrey has been limited due to Achilles tendinitis and a calf strain. Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that the club has given no thought to placing McCaffrey on injured reserve.

The star running back's availability for the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday remains in question. He was inactive for the opener against the Jets after participating in limited practice last week.

If McCaffrey is unable to play, the 49ers will again turn to backup Jordan Mason. The 49ers’ run game was as strong as ever on Monday night, as Mason rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 attempts.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga, who also was among the 49ers’ inactive players for the season opener, also was in pads as he is making progress toward returning from a torn ACL last November.

Guard Aaron Banks (finger, calf) and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle) also were on the practice field after taking part in limited participation on Wednesday.

