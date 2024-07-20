Wild Aiyuk stat highlights his importance to 49ers' offense

There is no understating what Brandon Aiyuk means to an electric 49ers offense.

Even while the All-Pro wide receiver and San Francisco remain far apart in contract negotiations, with Aiyuk reportedly requesting a trade Tuesday, the 49ers and their fans know the rising fifth-year veteran is mighty valuable.

But if anyone needs convincing, Aiyuk’s numbers do not lie, and one top NFL stat in particular stands out against the rest.

Aiyuk led all receivers during the 2023 NFL season with 81.3 percent of his 75 receptions resulting in either a first down or touchdown, via CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr (h/t 49ers Webzone’s Tim Ryan). For comparison, Aiyuk blew fellow star San Francisco pass-catchers Deebo Samuel and George Kittle out of the water in the same category.

Aiyuk was the 49ers’ most impactful receiver when he got his hands on the ball amid San Francisco’s 12-5 2023 campaign.

Besides the 26-year-old’s unique, league-leading stat, Aiyuk also hovered near the NFL’s top-ranked with 1,342 receiving yards (seventh) and 17.9 yards per catch (second). He also joined San Francisco legend Jerry Rice as the only players in franchise history with seven or more 100-yard receiving games in a season.

Aiyuk undoubtedly has dominated his four 49ers seasons.

Since the franchise selected him 25th in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Arizona State product has totaled 269 receptions for 3,931 yards, 187 first downs and 25 touchdowns -- most of his career snaps have come as San Francisco’s No. 2 pass option behind Samuel, too.

Despite having one of the NFL’s best offenses over the past two seasons, the 49ers appear hesitant to offer Aiyuk the hefty contract he arguably deserves.

But the numbers don't lie, and Aiyuk is on pace to continue being great.

