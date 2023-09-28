Why 49ers QB Purdy takes pride in impressive interception streak

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy left Las Vegas with a win over the Raiders in Week 17 last season, but there’s one stat the 49ers quarterback would like to change from that game.

It was during that game, 270 days ago, that Purdy threw his last interception in regulation. Since then, the second-year play-caller has thrown 190 passes without an interception, a streak that always is on Purdy’s mind.

“For me, definitely,” Purdy said on Thursday. “It’s on my mind every single play, every snap, being smart with the ball, and I want to win.”

Purdy understands that the fastest way to get behind in a game is by turning the ball over and giving the other team a chance. As a player who handles the ball on every single offensive play, much of the responsibility for maintaining possession of the football falls on Purdy’s shoulders.

"I want to help my team win at the end of the day,” Purdy added. “That comes down to the decisions that I make. I get the ball every single play when I’m handing it off or throwing it. Any time I’m dropping back and I have to make a decision with the ball in my hands, of course, I pride myself on not harming our team.”

Since Purdy’s last interception (including the postseason), The Iowa State product has completed 125 of his 190 attempts for 1,636 yards, 10 touchdowns and no interceptions with a passer rating of 110.3.

Most pass attempts without interception:

49ers regular-season record:

1. Alex Smith 249 (2011-2012)

2. Steve Young 184 (1993)

3. Joe Montana 154 (1989)



Regular season and postseason:

1. Alex Smith 317 (68 in postseason)

2. Brock Purdy 190 (63 in postseason)

After a few passes sailed on the Purdy in Week 2, coach Kyle Shanahan shared he didn’t have a problem with the plays, primarily because his quarterback took care of the ball.

For Purdy, that might mean not having the highest number of passing yards in the league, but rather -- and more importantly -- getting the win. Through Week 3, Purdy has completed 61 of his 91 attempts for 736 yards, which is the 10th most in the league.

There only are six quarterbacks with 50 or more attempts who have yet to throw an interception, and Purdy is one of them. Arizona Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, Carolina Panthers' Andy Dalton, and Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew are the others.

“That comes down to trying to be selfless and making the right decisions,” Purdy explained. “Being prepared for situations and scenarios and obviously giving our guys on offense a shot to catch the ball, and run and put up points. Being smart for our defense and not putting them in a bad situation with anything by making the wrong decision.”

On Sunday, Purdy will face an Arizona defense that has forced five turnovers in three contests. Keeping the ball safe will be his No. 1 priority.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast