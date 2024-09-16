Viral ref from Jefferson TD vs. 49ers was college running back

Justin Jefferson had Minnesota Vikings fans on their feet after his 97-yard touchdown against the 49ers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium – but it wasn't him who stole the show online.

Midway through the second quarter of the 49ers’ 23-17 loss to Minnesota, after running past San Francisco safeties Ji’Ayir Brown and George Odum, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold connected with Jefferson on a deep pass down the middle.

The 25-year-old receiver outran everyone on the field except NFL back judge Tyree Walton, putting social media on notice.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON 97 YARD TUDDY!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0PJs9mheCK — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024

Could it be that Walton, who kept up with one of the fastest players in the league, suited up in the past?

That sounds about right.

The referee, who managed to adjust himself to stay out of the way without losing speed after Jefferson changed direction, was a Division II running back for Adams State in Colorado (h/t SFGATE).

And Walton’s ability to move on the field like Jefferson – a star receiver who posted an impressive 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine – also has allowed him to ref in the Mountain West and Big 12.



Walton now is officiating in the NFL for a second season, and it’s likely this won’t be the first or last time he goes viral for his zippy speed.

