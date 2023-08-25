Trending

Source: 49ers trade Trey Lance to Cowboys for fourth-round draft pick
Trey Lance

Where Trey Lance's contract stands after 49ers trade QB to Cowboys

By Jordan Elliott

In a stunning move, the 49ers have agreed to trade quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round draft pick, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.


The former No. 3 overall draft pick gets a fresh start in the Lone Star State, and the 49ers recoup a mid-round pick. So, what exactly are the financial ramifications from this earth-shattering transaction?

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lance still is owed $6.24 million dollars in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, which Dallas now is responsible for.

As for the 49ers, they will absorb a dead cap hit of $8.36 million in 2023 and $5.5 million in 2024, per Spotrac.

Lance signed a four-year $34,105,275 contract that was fully guaranteed after being selected by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

San Francisco ultimately ended up paying Lance $27.85 million of that deal, with Dallas now on the hook for the remaining guarantees that remain over the next two seasons.

