Shanahan confident Moore can fill potential Williams absence

SANTA CLARA – While there are reports that the 49ers are making some progress in their discussions with holdout left tackle Trent Williams, San Francisco still is preparing as if the 11-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman won’t be available for Week 1.

It’s out of precaution more than anything else, although head coach Kyle Shanahan said it’s not restricted only to the Williams’ situation.

“I make plans to move forward with everybody,” Shanahan said following Friday’s training camp practice. “From the perspective of a coach going through it with contract stuff, I just try to equate it to we have big plans for Trent at tackle. We have big plans for (Brandon Aiyuk). But just as easily as a contract thing holding him out, they could also come in and get hurt the first day and not have them the rest of the year.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“In 2020, we planned on having (Nick) Bosa the whole year and he tore his ACL in Week Two. Same with Jimmy (Garoppolo) in his second year. He tore his ACL in Week Three. The result is not much different. You have to always be ready for stuff, as a coach, like that. So that's what you plan every day, whether they're here or not.”

That’s meant a steady diet of Jaylon Moore taking reps with the 49ers' starting offense in place of Williams.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Moore has plenty of playing experience in the NFL. He’s logged 40 games with seven starts over three seasons in San Francisco, and practiced with the 49ers starters at least once a week during the 2023 NFL season when Williams was given a veteran’s day off.

Shanahan praised Moore and said the 49ers are confident should they have to start him in the 2024 season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

“I think he's had a hell of a camp,” Shanahan said. “I think he had a hell of a year last year too. He's had this whole camp against Bosa, Leonard [Floyd], Yetur (Gross-Matos), all these guys. He's only gotten better and I have a lot of confidence to play with Jaylon.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who likely is to be affected the most if Williams’ holdout lingers into the regular season, has tried to keep his mind off the situation as much as he can.

“For me at camp it's been about going through reads, being efficient and doing my job as a quarterback,” Purdy said. “Not dropping back, worrying about who's blitzing off the left edge now that Trent's not in. I trust Jaylon Moore right now. He's done a great job. That's my mindset with it.

“At the same time, I love Trent. Obviously would love him to be here with us and everything but I'm not dropping back, concerned about pass protection all the time. I have a job to do and I have to read the defense and go through my reads as well and do my job well. Hopefully that gets settled as well. But obviously I love Trent, would love to have him back. He's the best in the game.”

While that may be true, Moore will continue to be the 49ers man at left tackle until Williams comes back.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast