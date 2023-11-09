Trent Williams returns to 49ers practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Left tackle Trent Williams on Thursday returned to the 49ers’ practice field, a promising sign for his possible availability to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Williams took part in individual work with his teammates, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Jennifer Lee Chan observed. He was seen jogging during pre-practice warmup drills.

Trent Williams is back at practice 😈 pic.twitter.com/UCzJFsn37p — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 9, 2023

Williams was likely slated for a limited day of practice, as he returns from an ankle injury that kept him out for the 49ers’ past two games.

Williams returned from the bye week but did not take part in the 49ers’ practices Monday or Wednesday. The team had a day off on Tuesday.

Williams sustained the ankle injury with three minutes remaining in the first half of the 49ers’ Oct. 15 game against the Cleveland Browns.

He sat out two plays, then returned to action to finish the game. He struggled against the Browns’ Myles Garrett, giving up one quarterback hit and three hurries.

The day following Williams’ injury, Shanahan said the star offensive lineman did not sustain a high-ankle sprain.

Shanahan said on Wednesday that there was more wrong with Williams than initially believed. Nearly four weeks later, Williams’ status is not entirely certain.

“It didn't show up as a high or anything like that, but when you've had that over your career, there's a number of things that with how it's taking longer than expected to heal,” Shanahan said. “It's more than a low (ankle sprain.)”

Third-year player Jaylon Moore started the past two games in place of Williams and filled in admirably.

In 74 pass-blocking snaps over the past two games, Moore gave up no sacks, one quarterback hit and two hurries, according to PFF.

The assignment for the 49ers’ left tackle on Sunday is a big one, going up against Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen, who is off to the best start of his five-year NFL career with nine sacks in eight games.

