Williams remains out of 49ers practice; Deebo good to go

SANTA CLARA — Left tackle Trent Williams remains unable to practice nearly four weeks after sustaining an ankle sprain.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he hopes Williams will be available to return to practice on Thursday. But Shanahan added Williams could not practice on Wednesday.

"Yeah, I think obviously there is," Shanahan said when asked if there could be more going on with Williams' injury, which originally was believed to be a low ankle sprain. "He's got a lot of history in there with stuff. It didn't show up as a high or anything like that, but when you've had that over your career, there are a number of things with how it's taken longer than expected to heal, it's more than a low."

Originally, the 49ers said Williams did not sustain a high-ankle sprain and hoped for a quicker return to action.

The 49ers come back off their bye week on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Williams' status appears to be questionable, at best.

Left guard Aaron Banks already has been ruled out for the game with a hyperextended toe.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been cleared and is not even listed on the team’s injury report.

Samuel sustained a hairline fracture of his left shoulder in the first quarter of the 49ers’ Oct. 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was inactive for the 49ers’ past two games.

Samuel ranks fourth on the 49ers with 20 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown. He is also the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts.

Williams was also injured in the game against the Browns when his right ankle got rolled.

He sat out two snaps and returned to action, struggling against Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

Jaylon Moore started the past two games at left tackle in place of Williams, a 10-time Pro Bowl player and back-to-back All-Pro selection. Moore will be in line for another start if Williams is unable to play.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been bothered by a shoulder sprain, which he aggravated two weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was scheduled to be a full-go at practice.

Banks sustained a hyperextended toe against the Bengals. He is expected to miss at least one game. Veteran Jon Feliciano is slated to take over for Banks in the starting lineup.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud did not practice Wednesday due to an illness, and defensive end Drake Jackson was limited with a knee condition.

49ers injury report

No practice

LG Aaron Banks (toe - OUT)

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (illness)

Limited

DE Drake Jackson (knee)

