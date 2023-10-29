49ers-Bengals inactives: Trent Williams misses second consecutive game

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams both will miss their second straight 49ers game Sunday as San Francisco hosts the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium.

Samuel already was ruled out for the Week 8 game due to a hairline fracture in his shoulder, while Williams missed practice all week as he deals with an ankle injury.

The 49ers on Saturday elevated wide receiver Willie Snead and cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad to be available for Sunday's game.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Saturday, will start as the 49ers look to snap their two-game losing streak.

Here is the full list of 49ers inactives:

#49ers inactives today vs. #Bengals



WR Deebo Samuel

LT Trent Williams

DL Kalia Davis

RB Ty Davis-Price

LB Jalen Graham

TE Brayden Willis

Third QB-Brandon Allen — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 29, 2023

Here are the Bengals' four inactive players:

Kickoff in Santa Clara is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast