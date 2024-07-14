NFL coordinator claims 49ers' Williams has ‘no weakness' in his game

Trent Williams widely is regarded as not just the best NFL offensive tackle of all time, but one of the greatest players in the game.

Even entering Year 14, not much has changed regarding the 49ers star's sustained dominance.

In an ESPN survey, league executives, coaches and scouts ranked the top 10 offensive tackles, Williams, to really no surprise, cracked the top spot on the list.

"[He] does it all at a high level, still," an NFL coordinator said. "Protection, run game, second-level stuff downfield -- no weakness in his game and I haven't seen the skill set diminish."

This is the third consecutive year the 35-year-old tackle ranked No. 1 on the annual ESPN list.

And aside from his flat-out talent, his durability has been one of the most impressive things about Williams. Last season, Williams missed two games, and in 2022, he missed three.

"I thought he was playing hurt last year and it affected his play a bit," an AFC executive said, referring to Williams' ankle injury in the second half of the 2023 season. "But that's nit-picking. He's still dominant."

Williams' résumé includes 11 Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro nods.

The rest of the rankings are as follows:

2. Lions - Penei Sewell

3. Texans - Laremy Tunsil

4. Buccaneers - Tristan Wirfs

5. Eagles - Lane Johnson

6. Vikings - Christian Darrisaw

7. Eagles - Jordan Mailata

8. Giants - Andrew Thomas

9. Chargers - Rashawn Slater

10. Ravens - Ronnie Stanley

