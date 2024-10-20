Williams ejected as things get chippy late in 49ers' loss to Chiefs

Trent Williams was ejected late in the 49ers' 28-18 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium after punching Kansas City safety Bryan Cook during a scuffle between the two players.

Trent Williams was ejected from the game after striking Chiefs safety Bryan Cook pic.twitter.com/8NPh0616EQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 20, 2024

Things got chippy between the two bitter rivals late in the fourth quarter, as 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir got into a shoving match with Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore after Mecole Hardman scored an 18-yard touchdown on a jet sweep to ice the game.

Things are getting chippy between the Chiefs and 49ers. pic.twitter.com/2tBrdcXIGq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 20, 2024

Williams wasn't too upset about the ejection as he stopped to sign autographs for 49ers fans before heading up the tunnel to San Francisco's locker room.

Trent Williams still making time for fans after getting ejected 😅 pic.twitter.com/jC02S4RZqh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 20, 2024

This isn't the first time Williams has been ejected from an important 49ers game, as he was tossed from San Francisco's 2023 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Late in that game, Williams slammed Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the ground, resulting in his disqualification.

Williams and the 49ers lost their cool in a brutal defeat to the Chiefs, and coach Kyle Shanahan likely won't be happy with what transpired.