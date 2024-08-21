Jackson offers promising Williams update after call with 49ers star

As 49ers fans wait with bated breath for an update on Trent Williams and his ongoing contract holdout, former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson has an encouraging message for the Faithful.

Jackson shared Tuesday on FS1's "Speak" that he recently spoke on the phone with Williams, who has accrued more than $3 million in fines this summer as he remains away from the team.

"I don't think we need to panic ... I just was on a phone call with my boy Trent -- we call him the big boy, he's the gorilla," Jackson said. "He's working out. And when I say he's working out, he's in that gym, man. And you know what, a little insight. I don't want to talk too much, but I'm going to give y'all a little something.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"They're working on something, man. I think [the 49ers] are going to make it right for my boy to come in there, man. He might be showing up a little late. He's got some fines and some fees he might have to take care of, but he's going to be there, man. So 49ers fans, it's gong to be all right. So y'all take it easy, but honestly, he'll be there shortly."

Williams and Jackson played together in Washington for three seasons, from 2014 to 2016. Jackson's recollection of his phone call with his former teammate is particularly promising after 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered a non-update Tuesday, telling reporters at training camp "nothing's changed" when it comes to ongoing contract negotiations with both Williams and star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Three years remain on the contract Williams signed following the 2020 NFL season, and the All-Pro left tackle likely seeks a new agreement that replaces much of the non-guaranteed money remaining on his deal with guaranteed money. He also could be looking for a contract that improves his current No. 6 standing on the NFL's list of highest-paid offensive linemen.

Last Friday, Shanahan expressed optimism, too, that San Francisco will work out a new deal with arguably the best and most important player on the team.

“I think we have to work out a contract thing and I think Trent, I haven't spoken to him, but I think we'll be able to work that out,” Shanahan said.

With so much optimism floating around, it appears more than likely the 49ers and Williams will reach an agreement soon.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast