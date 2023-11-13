Williams escapes 49ers-Jaguars without setback; McKivitz day to day

The 49ers left Jacksonville after a blowout 34-3 win over the Jaguars, no worse for wear.

Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to local reporters via conference call on Monday to offer an update on the team’s health, including players that missed Sunday’s contest.

During the team’s win, Colton McKivitz rolled his ankle. The right tackle also is dealing with some knee soreness and will be day to day, Shanahan said. The offensive line has been a little nicked up, which includes Aaron Banks still trying to recover from a hyper extension of his big toe (turf toe).

The news was better for Trent Williams, who played his first game in Week 10 after missing two contests with an ankle injury. The All-Pro was on the field for 46 plays, or 74 percent, and did not experience any setbacks from the game or the long flight back to the Bay Area.

Shanahan reported that Arik Armstead, who dealt with being leg-whipped, or kicked in the knee/shin area, is experiencing some soreness but overall escaped without a significant injury.

“Arik is a little sore, but he made it through good,” Shanahan said. “He ended up being fine. Trent checked out with no setbacks, and hopefully he will continue to get better this week.”

Shanahan explained his thought process in wanting to get Jon Feliciano more time on the field, potentially at right guard, prior to Banks’ injury. The versatile offensive lineman had been performing in practice well enough to get a chance, even before taking over at left guard.

“It had been discussed,” Shanahan said. “Nothing against Spencer [Burford], I just wanted to make sure Jon knew that we were aware of how well we thought he had been doing. I had mentioned it to him and had planned on doing it, but hadn’t thought about how we would do it yet.

“Just thought he had earned to be out there a little bit, and unfortunately Aaron got hurt and we never looked into it more than that because we knew he was gong to be up after that.”

The 49ers coach was pleased with how both offensive guards played in Jacksonville in the run game and in pass protection.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is day to day with an ankle injury. Shanahan also provided an update on Drake Jackson, who was placed on the injured reserve list on Saturday.

“Drake had knee tendonitis that was bothering him,” Shanahan said. “Hopefully the injection he got will help it go away. He’s got to rest for at least a month, and he will have a chance if it recovers the right way, to hopefully come back this year.”

