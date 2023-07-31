Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Lance shines, impresses Lynch

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Trey Lance might be battling for the job to serve as Brock Purdy’s 49ers backup, but on Monday he looked like an NFL starter.

Lance looks sharper during his first week of training camp than he did at any point in his first two summers with the 49ers.

“He’s throwing the football a lot better,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of Lance before the practice session.

“His base is better. Some of his mechanics are better. Those things are showing up on the field. So I’m not just proud of him for his attitude, his leadership, his resiliency. I’m proud for what I’m seeing out there.”

If there was one question about Lance as 49ers training camp opened, it was whether he had the accuracy, precision and consistency to thrive in the league.

Nobody knows how Lance would fare as a starting quarterback. He got precious few opportunities in his first two seasons after being the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He entered last season as the starter. But a fractured lower leg ended his season in the first quarter of Week 2.

Lance looks better than ever now, as his passes are coming out cleaner with a tighter spiral. He sustained a fractured index finger in the 2021 preseason that prevented him from properly gripping the ball.

The starting role to open the season appears settled. Purdy claimed the job with the way he performed after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, and the second-year pro is taking only first-team reps on days he practices.

Lance is in competition with Sam Darnold for the No. 2 job, and Lance had his best showing on Monday while taking 18 snaps during 11-on-11 drills.

He delivered one sparkling throw after another, completing nine of 11 pass attempts that included one throwaway under pressure.

Lance hit Danny Gray on a deep ball and threw a well-placed pass on the sideline to wide receiver Chris Conley.

During a move-the-chains period, Lance converted third-and-7 and third-and-13 passes to Ray-Ray McCloud and Tay Martin for 16 and 13 yards, respectively.

Scary moment for Purdy

Purdy returned to practice and took all 27 of the 49ers’ first-team practice snaps.

His last snap of practice could have been bad, as a 49ers defensive lineman appeared to slap the ball out of Purdy’s hand as he was in the pocket preparing to throw. Purdy is returning to action after offseason elbow surgery.

Purdy completed 12 of 16 passes with an interception. Dre Greenlaw picked off a pass intended for George Kittle.

Purdy lofted a 30-yard pass down the field to Christian McCaffrey that he caught behind the coverage and Fred Warner. It would have gone for a 70-yard touchdown.

He also made a 45-yard pass down the field intended for Brandon Aiyuk, but Deommodore Lenoir was called for pass interference because he did not play the ball.

Darnold had 18 reps and completed seven of nine passes. Brandon Allen had seven reps and completed one of three attempts.

Hits aplenty during padded work

The pads went on for the first time in training camp, and they were put to good use.

There appeared to be more hitting and tackling to the ground than usual. One scuffle broke out among multiple players on both sides of the ball that interrupted practice for a couple of minutes.

Coach Kyle Shanahan got the team together after order was restored to address his players.

“It’s football,” 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. “It’s a physical sport. Things like that are going to happen. Guys are going to get into it. The main thing is we all need each other.

“We got to protect each other and find ways to play physical like we have been for many years here, but not take it across the line.”

Quick slants

— Frank Gore, who officially joined the organization as a football advisor, left his feet in excitement when he saw running back Ty Davis-Price make a jump-cut to evade a defender.

— Rookie receiver Ronnie Bell had a quiet first few days of camp, but during a seven-play sequence, he caught three passes from Darnold.

— The kickers were perfect during practice. Rookie Jake Moody, a third-round draft pick, made field goal attempts from 38, 48 and 55 yards, while Zane Gonzalez connected from 38, 48 and 57.

— Cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight was called for two pass interference penalties. He was flagged for his coverage against Deebo Samuel on a deep Darnold pass and against Willie Snead on an Allen pass attempt.

