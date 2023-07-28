Lance claims he's ‘night and day' better in third 49ers season

Trey Lance believes he has come a long way since the 49ers selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The North Dakota State product sat behind veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in his rookie season, then won the starting job in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Heading into Year 3, Lance likely will not be San Francisco's starter with Brock Purdy healthy and back in the fold, but that hasn't stopped the 23-year-old from taking advantage of every opportunity he receives.

"It's been a lot of fun, just trying to take advantage of all the reps I get working with all the guys," Lance told reporters Friday after training camp practice. "It's been a ton of fun just being able to be back out there and have our full room back, it's been a ton of fun."

"Live reps -- we've got four guys -- so it just kind of is what it is and just try to do the best I can to take advantage of every rep I get."

Lance was fully cleared for practice early in the spring and was the 49ers' QB1 throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp while Purdy continued his rehab away from the facility. A healthy Lance revamped his throwing mechanics this offseason and made waves after his workouts with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Heading into the 2023 season, Lance feels he is a much better overall quarterback than when he first entered the league.

"Night and day. All the ways. The game has slowed down a lot," Lance explained. "Just continuing to get better though."

Despite where he might land on the 49ers' depth chart in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lance is encouraged with his progress and will continue to work hard in preparation for his next opportunity.



