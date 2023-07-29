How Lance, Darnold are approaching reduced reps with Purdy as QB1

SANTA CLARA — Upon receiving medical clearance this week to practice, Brock Purdy also returned to his role as the 49ers’ No. 1 quarterback.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy will be with the team’s starters any time he is on the practice field this summer.

During on-field work Thursday and Friday, that amounted to more than 40 percent of the practice snaps for Purdy, who spent the offseason rehabilitating from elbow surgery.

The other 60 percent were divided almost equally among Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen.

It is quite a contrast for Lance from a year ago.

Lance was the undisputed starter from the beginning of the 2022 offseason until he sustained a season-ending fractured lower leg in the first quarter of the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I just take it one day at a time,” Lance said. “I'm very present-mind focused. Every rep, one rep at a time, one day at a time, one meeting at a time, whatever it is.

“I truly believe everything works out exactly how it's supposed to. So as long as I control what I can control, that's all I can worry about.”

Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He did not have many opportunities to prove himself in his first two seasons.

A fractured right index finger in the final exhibition game of his rookie season set back his ability to grip and spin the ball. He started two games in his first year behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

And, of course, last season ended for him after attempting just 31 passes — most of them during a Chicago rainstorm in the regular-season opener.

Lance said he feels more comfortable than ever in the opening days of training camp, even while his practice time has been greatly reduced.

“Night and day,” he said. “In all the ways. The game slowed down a lot.”

It seems unlikely Lance or Darnold will get an opportunity once the regular season begins as long as Purdy remains healthy and plays at the standard he established as a rookie.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick of the New York Jets in the 2018 draft, understands why Purdy tops the depth chart.

“I don't think he lost a game last year, went to the NFC Championship, and who knows what could have happened if he didn't get hurt,” Darnold said.

“So I get it. I'm just here to get all the opportunities that I can and see what my role is for this team.”

Purdy, the 262nd and final pick of last year’s draft, did not enter the NFL with expectations that were attached to Lance and Darnold.

Darnold said he has been most impressed with the way Purdy carries himself.

“You can see it in the way that he plays and the way that he prepares: Kid’s got poise,” Darnold said. “I don't know if you can coach that or teach that quality, and he's got it.”

