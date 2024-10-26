Report: Two Patriots players among possible 49ers trade targets

With the 2024 NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the 49ers reportedly have their eye on two New England Patriots players.

San Francisco has been ravaged by the injury bug this season and currently has glaring needs at both defensive tackle and wide receiver. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday that the 49ers possibly are targeting Patriots at both positions ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, as well as a couple of other familiar D-line faces on other teams.

"I’ve been told to keep an eye on the Patriots -- who will listen to any proposal -- with run-stuffing interior defensive lineman Davon Godchaux and ex-Niners wide receiver Kendrick Bourne among the possible targets," Russini wrote. "Two other former San Francisco players, defensive tackles DeForest Buckner [Colts] and D.J. Jones [Broncos], have been discussed internally by team decision-makers but I don’t get the sense Indy or Denver are open to moving either player."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (triceps) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) both out for the rest of the 2024 NFL regular season, the 49ers certainly could use some help those two areas. In addition to the team's D-line depth issues, San Francisco has struggled at times to contain the run this season -- and Godchaux widely is regarded as one of the NFL's best run defenders.

Bourne, on the other hand, originally was signed by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch as an undrafted free agent in 2017 before he joined the Patriots in 2021. This past offseason, as San Francisco tried to work out either a new contract or a trade for Aiyuk, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported the team had the framework of a trade in place with New England that would send Bourne back to the Bay.

Bourne started the 2024 campaign on the physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL last October, and thus missed the season's first four games. Since being activated Oct. 5, Bourne has tallied four receptions for 29 yards and no touchdowns through contests.

While both Buckner and Jones, who had successful 49ers careers before their exits, seem like long-shots for San Francisco to acquire at the trade deadline, per Russini, there's no denying either would be a huge get for a 3-4 team looking to remain afloat in the NFC West.

For now, the 49ers' main focus is beating the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium in Week 8. But behind the scenes, it appears as if Lynch and Co. could be looking to make some moves.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast