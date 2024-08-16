Hufanga clears injury hurdle, nearing 49ers practice return

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — Nine months after sustaining a severe knee injury, 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga took the next steps in his recovery.

Hufanga saw a specialist in Southern California on Thursday, and the report was encouraging, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“It was good,” Shanahan said. “They cleared him for next steps, which is we can push a little harder, not against players but more football stuff, and dynamic cuts and everything.

"Hopefully, he has a real good week with it, and we can talk about easing him back into practice.”

Hufanga was on the field Friday as an engaged spectator, spending time chatting with teammates and coaches during the 1-hour, 45-minute practice.

In his only full season as the starter in 2022, Hufanga came up with four interceptions, including a return for a touchdown, and was named as a first-team AP All-Pro selection.

Hufanga sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Nov. 19 in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the offseason, Hufanga said his goal was to take his physical therapy at a deliberate pace to avoid setbacks and be ready for the start of the regular season.

The 49ers open the season on Monday, Sept. 9, against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium.

While Hufanga remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list, the 49ers’ have lined up safeties Ji’Ayir Brown and George Odum with the first-team defense.

