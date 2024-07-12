Where 49ers star Hufanga ranks among NFL safeties, per ESPN

Talanoa Hufanga is looking to return to form as one of the best safeties in the NFL, and many league executives, coaches and scouts believe he will.

In ESPN’s latest positional rankings, Hufanga was ranked ninth among safeties, with those around the NFL noting the 24-year-old’s competitive nature.

“Hufanga is a playmaker," an NFL scout told Fowler. “But I don't love him in coverage. [He] has to be playing top down on the ball. But he's incredibly instinctual and physical in that role.”

“He plays with a great edge about him, has a nice football spirit about him,” an NFC scout told Fowler.

Hufanga was one of San Francisco’s biggest playmakers on the defensive side of the ball last season prior to tearing his ACL in week 11. Before the All-Pro went down last season, the 49ers' defense gave up 15.7 points per game, and without him, San Francisco gave up 21.8 points per game (including the playoffs). The injury did allow Ji’Ayir Brown to get some much-needed playing time, giving the 49ers two solid options at safety.

San Francisco's vaunted defense struggled at times in the 2024 NFL playoffs, giving up huge plays and letting opposing offenses score at will. With Hufanga back to full health, the 49ers' defense will look to continue their dominance once the regular season begins.

The 24-year-old joins many of his teammates in ESPN’s positional rankings, as the 49ers have a position player ranked in the top 10 in every list so far.

