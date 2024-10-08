Shanahan acknowledges IR an option for 49ers' Hufanga, Moody

SANTA CLARA — Safety Talanoa Hufanga and kicker Jake Moody are candidates to be placed on injured reserve, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday.

Hufanga is out for the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks with torn ligaments in his right wrist. He sustained the injury in the first half of the 49ers’ 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Moody sustained a high ankle sprain while attempting to make a tackle on a kickoff late in the first half against the Cardinals.

“It's a high ankle sprain, so usually about a month,” Shanahan said. “We're not exactly sure, yet. IR is an option."

The 49ers signed free-agent kicker Matthew Wright to take over while Moody is out of action.

Rookie safety Malik Mustapha is in line to start in place of Hufanga, who missed the first two games of the season as he returned from a torn ACL of last season and also sat out the 49ers' Week 4 game against the New England Patriots because of an ankle injury.

Players who go on injured reserve are required to sit out at least four games.

Here is the 49ers preliminary participation report for Tuesday via Shanahan:

No practice

S Talanoa Hufanga (wrist)

DT Jordan Elliott (knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf)

K Jake Moody (right ankle)

Limited

TE George Kittle (ribs)

LB Fred Warner (ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

WR Chris Conley (oblique)

S Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle)

