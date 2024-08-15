Ward believes ‘hyena' Lenoir is playing at highest level of career

While the cornerback position once was viewed as a significant weakness for the 49ers, that unit now is closer to a strength on the defensive side of the ball.

The additions of Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward have been a major reason for that turnaround, as they've become one of the better cornerback tandems in the NFL.

After Day 15 of training camp Wednesday, a reporter asked Ward about Lenoir's maturity over the last couple of seasons.

"I think he's playing at the highest level he's ever played at," Ward asserted of his secondary partner.

"He's just being himself, being a dawg, being DMo the hyena."



That's high praise from a fellow cornerback who was named a Second-Team All-Pro last season.

"He's definitely comfortable around the team -- off the field, on the field," Ward noted. "He's just being himself, being a dog, being D-Mo the hyena, making plays, a true playmaker inside and outside.

"I'm excited to see what he's going to do this season."

Lenoir posted career highs with three interceptions, 10 pass deflections and 84 tackles in 2023 while starting all 17 games.

If the fourth-year cornerback can take another leap alongside a proven, lockdown defender in Ward, then San Francisco's defense will become even more dangerous both this season and beyond.

