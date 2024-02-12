Trending

Jorge Soler reportedly agrees to three-year Giants contract
Feliciano apologizes to Burford after blaming him for missed block

By Jordan Elliott

Tensions were high after the 49ers' deflating overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

On Monday, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on a viral clip of the pivotal third-and-4 play in overtime that ultimately ended up being the final offensive snap of the 49ers' season.

Feliciano implied teammate Spencer Burford was at fault for a protection bust that left Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones unblocked.

Burford replied to Feliciano's remark, appearing stunned at the comment made by his teammate.

Felicano then apologized to Burford, owning his mistake and offering words of encouragement to the second-year offensive lineman.

No Super Bowl loss is easy, and with the wound still fresh, Feliciano responded in a way the nine-year veteran clearly regretted, thus prompting his apology to Burford.


