Source: 49ers plan to re-sign Hyder, Bryant after release

The 49ers released veteran defensive linemen Kerry Hyder Jr. and Austin Bryant on Tuesday as the team trimmed down to their 53-player limit.

But Hyder and Bryant are not going too far away.

As a procedural move for their salaries to remain non-guaranteed, the 49ers plan to create roster spots on Wednesday in order to re-sign Hyder and Bryant, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers are likely to place two players on injured reserve in order for them to remain eligible to return to action this season and create the spots for Hyder and Bryant, who could immediately fit into the team’s defensive line rotation for the Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The 49ers currently do not have their top player on the roster, as defensive end Nick Bosa is on the reserve/did not report list.

Bosa continues his contract holdout as the teams work toward a resolution on a potential lucrative, long-term contract extension.

Among the 32 roster moves the 49ers made on Tuesday was placing tight end Cameron Latu on injured reserve with a knee injury. That move ends the season for Latu, a third-round draft pick who struggled during training camp.

The 49ers kept four tight ends on their initial roster, including seventh-round draft pick Brayden Willis. He joins George Kittle, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley on the team’s depth chart at tight end.

The 49ers also retained six linebackers, including two draft picks. San Francisco selected linebacker Dee Winters in the sixth round and Jalen Graham with their final pick in the seventh round at No. 255 overall.

Here is a look at the 49ers’ initial 53-man roster:

QB

Brock Purdy

Sam Darnold

Brandon Allen

RB

Christian McCaffrey

Kyle Juszczyk

Elijah Mitchell

Jordan Mason

Ty Davis-Price

WR

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ronnie Bell

Ray-Ray McCloud

Danny Gray

TE

George Kittle

Charlie Woerner

Ross Dwelley

Brayden Willis

OL

Trent Williams

Aaron Banks

Jake Brendel

Spencer Burford

Colton McKivitz

Jaylon Moore

Matt Pryor

Jon Feliciano

Nick Zakelj

DL

Arik Armstead

Javon Hargrave

Kevin Givens

Drake Jackson

Clelin Ferrell

Javon Kinlaw

Robert Beal

Kalia Davis

LB

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Oren Burks

Jalen Graham

Dee Winters

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

CB

Charvarius Ward

Deommodore Lenoir

Samuel Womack

Ambry Thomas

Isaiah Oliver

S

Talanoa Hufanga

Tashaun Gipson

Ji’Ayir Brown

George Odum

ST

Jake Moody

Mitch Wishnowsky

Taybor Pepper

