Shanahan ‘so happy' Aiyuk made All-Pro second team after huge season

SANTA CLARA -- Annual NFL honors such as Pro Bowl and All-Pro aren't at the top of Kyle Shanahan's list, but the 49ers coach is ecstatic about one of his players being recognized.

Finally, in his fourth NFL season, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk received a second-team All-Pro nod.

"I was so happy for B.A. because I know how disappointed he was that he didn't get Pro Bowl or the [All-Pro] first team," Shanahan said Thursday. "It's such a big deal when it's said and done. When you're done playing, all you guys talk about are people’s careers -- not just you guys, me, everybody.

"It's how many Pro Bowls? How many All-Pros? How many playoff wins? How many Super Bowl wins? All that stuff."

Aiyuk's accolade comes after he steadily developed into a talented receiver with remarkable route-running and physical down-field blocking. He put together his second 1,000-yard season in 2023, catching 75 of 105 targets for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, all team highs.

While Shanahan understands how important personal honors are to a player's legacy, it's difficult for him to let it carry a lot of weight because of how imperfect the system is.

"There's so many good players who haven't made it, and then there's some guys in years that shouldn't have [made it] who do," Shanahan said. “Most of the time they get it right, but it's such a big deal when it's said and done."

Aiyuk's 2023 season started with a bang, as he earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after his season-opening two-TD performance in the 49ers' road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then finished the season No. 2 in the league with 17.9 yards per receptions, seventh with his 1,342 receiving yards and ninth with 83.9 yards per game.

"When it comes to voting and stuff, I feel for those guys because it is a big deal," Shanahan said. "But just because they don't make it doesn't mean you weren't one of the best players in the league. I think he got that news at first with the Pro Bowl. But the All-Pro is the real one."

"I was just so happy he got that because he definitely deserved both. I think he’ll get it next year, too, because of it."

