Shanahan mum on 49ers' positional depth ahead of roster cutdown day

Kyle Shanahan normally is as up front with media as possible, but on Sunday the 49ers head coach was uncharacteristically, yet understandably, secretive about his thoughts on the depth at certain positions.

With all clubs strategizing how they will cut their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday by 1 p.m. PT, Shanahan is staying mum on who might or might not be on the bubble. The status of wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams affect how the front office will build their group, but how the team stacks each position will be kept secret.

“It’s just connecting all the positions,” Shanahan said on Sunday. “You have the unknowns with B.A. and Trent right now. And then we have a lot of good competition at a number of positions, whether to go light in certain places, heavier than some others.

“Definitely don’t want to get any specifics though, because that’s what all 32 teams are doing right now, watching everyone’s rosters, trying to listen to everything and figure out which guys they can get.”

The 49ers received positive news on defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos and Leonard Floyd, who both suffered knee injuries in San Francisco's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. Floyd is day-to-day and Gross-Matos is expected to be healthy enough to avoid starting the season on the PUP list.

When asked who of the remaining pass rushers might be required to step in if there are any setbacks, Shanahan evaded answering.

“I think you’ll see when we decide on the 53,” Shanahan said. “That sounds like a question the other 31 teams are trying to get you to ask me. Sorry man, but it is too hard to talk about the specifics like that right now.”

Shanahan did confirm that teams are often in communication around this time to get an idea of what players could be in the mix as trade potential or roster casualties.

“Yeah, there’s always talk now,” Shanahan said. “I mean, guys everywhere are calling, and they do that usually a week before the final preseason game. But you never know really how real anyone is here until usually tomorrow.

"Everyone tries to figure it out and is wanting to know who you’re keeping, who they can get, if they’re going to be cut, who they can trade for. But there’s a lot of talk. Nothing comes real until most likely tomorrow or sometimes the morning of.”

Teams must trim rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. PT.

