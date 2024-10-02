What 49ers rookies' snap counts vs. Patriots says about them

The 49ers had a surprising eight rookies contribute on the field in their 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

This is not a common occurrence for coach Kyle Shanahan's team, which has many veteran star players on its roster. There usually is an acclimation period before first-year players get the go-ahead to see actual game time, but the head coach shared on Monday that the 2024 rookie class has impressed, both on and off the field.

“We kind of noticed that with them right in OTAs just as a group as a whole,” Shanahan said via conference call. “They seemed like a very mature group. We didn’t have to teach too many of them how to act like pros as we say. They came in, they knew how to walk-thru, they worked very hard."

This maturity has led several rookies to see significant playing time early in the season, starting with offensive lineman Dominick Puni who won the starting right guard job from the first snap of the season.

Injuries have played a part in giving the Kansas product an opportunity, but the fact that Puni was able to hold on to the starting role and play 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps since the start of the season is not a usual occurrence.

“The effort was always there,” Shanahan said of the group. “Those guys work hard in the classroom. They study very well, and you never know when their opportunity's going to come. But we’ve had some injuries and stuff and those guys have been thrown into some stuff fast.”

An ankle injury sidelined Talanoa Hufanga in Week 4, throwing rookie Malik Mustapha into the mix. The rookie's practice performance earned him the starting role over veteran George Odum who was on the field for special teams plays.

Rookie Snap counts from Week 4

RB Isaac Guerendo: 5 offensive snaps (8 percent), 12 special teams (46 percent)

WR Jason Cowing: 4 offensive snaps (6 percent), 4 special teams (15 percent)

S Malik Mustapha: 64 defensive snaps (100 percent), 5 special teams (19 percent)

CB Renardo Green: 23 defensive snaps (36 percent), 10 special teams (38 percent)

DL Evan Anderson: 19 defensive snaps (30 percent,) 3 special teams (12 percent)

LB Tatum Bethune: 4 defensive snaps (6 percent), 14 special teams (54 percent)

S Jalen Mahoney: 7 special teams snaps (27 percent)

“Even going to guys like Jaylen Mahoney, him not really finding out until Saturday that he had a chance to play,” Shanahan said. “Which doesn’t allow you to go back and prepare any way differently. He’d already been preparing like he was going to play even though it seemed like a long shot. He was able to step up and help out on special teams.

“So, I’ve been impressed with that whole group. They’re wiser beyond their years in how they’ve acted.”

The rookie class was not just present on the field but they contributed significantly to the win. Puni did not allow any quarterback pressures the entire game. Mustapha registered five total tackles — one solo, while Anderson sacked quarterback Jacoby Brissett, forced a fumble and recorded two tackles — one for a loss.

Whether they are called upon or not, the 49ers rookies no doubt will be ready for their Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

